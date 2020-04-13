Evil Coin (EVIL) Achieves Market Cap of $29,638.76

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $29,638.76 and $22.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

