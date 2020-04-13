EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 833,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,783. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $5,139,863 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 85,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 69,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after buying an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,438,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

