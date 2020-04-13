Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of XAN opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.