Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

EIF traded up C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.01. 385,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,244. The company has a market cap of $748.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.31.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1443851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

