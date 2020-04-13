Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

