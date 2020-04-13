EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

