FABRK Market Capitalization Tops $24.62 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. FABRK has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $169,757.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FABRK alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004510 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FABRK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FABRK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.