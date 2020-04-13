Faceter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,476.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $442,642.70 and $1,476.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. During the last week, Faceter has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.04379957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,571,949 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

