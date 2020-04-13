Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

