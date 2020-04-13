Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.42 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

