Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,451. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

