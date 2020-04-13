Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,153,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 698,637 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Federated Investors by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 421,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Federated Investors by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 452,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 314,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FII traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 937,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.