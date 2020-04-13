FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $117.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

NYSE FDX opened at $122.50 on Monday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

