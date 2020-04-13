Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,129 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,714% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of FENY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

