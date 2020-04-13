Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.74% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

