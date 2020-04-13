Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 3,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 5,950 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

