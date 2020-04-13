Financial Comparison: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) vs. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.99% -42.47% VBI Vaccines -2,467.94% -62.93% -44.29%

Risk and Volatility

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and VBI Vaccines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 VBI Vaccines 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. VBI Vaccines has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 342.71%. Given VBI Vaccines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and VBI Vaccines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -0.83 VBI Vaccines $2.22 million 77.09 -$54.81 million ($0.46) -2.09

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus. It is also developing cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate for infectious disease; and glioblastoma multiforme vaccine candidate for immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.