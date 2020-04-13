Financial Contrast: Personalis (PSNL) vs. The Competition

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Personalis to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Personalis alerts:

This table compares Personalis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Personalis Competitors -116.35% -70.79% -27.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million -$25.08 million -5.94 Personalis Competitors $985.33 million $50.63 million 25.16

Personalis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Personalis Competitors 237 808 996 71 2.43

Personalis currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.40%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 43.40%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Personalis beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.