First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

First Busey stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,521. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Busey by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

