First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FCF traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 117,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

