First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $15.64 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.