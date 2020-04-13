First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

