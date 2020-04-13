First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Financial worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

THFF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

