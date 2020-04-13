First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 331,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

