First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

FRC opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

