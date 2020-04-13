First United Bank Trust Acquires 1,555 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

LOW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. 2,715,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

