First United Bank Trust Buys 785 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.18. The company has a market cap of $500.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.