First United Bank Trust Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

