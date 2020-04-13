First United Bank Trust Purchases 1,583 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.47. 811,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,330. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.