First United Bank Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095,896 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

