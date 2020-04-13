FirstCoin (FRST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 58.3% against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $73,384.98 and approximately $13.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055949 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,687.97 or 0.99353028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

