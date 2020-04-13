FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after buying an additional 2,797,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $101,189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

