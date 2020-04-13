Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.