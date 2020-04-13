FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,084.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $9,084.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.