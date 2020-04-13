Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.64. 5,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

