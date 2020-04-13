FOAM Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $7,708.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,478,900 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

