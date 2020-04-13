Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOCS. Citigroup downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

FOCS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,019. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

