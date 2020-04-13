Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. 61,143,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,841,880. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

