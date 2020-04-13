FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $26.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. 11,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

