Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after buying an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.