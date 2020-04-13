Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franco Nevada worth $28,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

FNV stock opened at $113.69 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

