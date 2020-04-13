Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 10.52% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 2,251.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLQH opened at $23.44 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

