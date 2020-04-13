Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,900 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

IWX opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $59.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3043 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

