Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

