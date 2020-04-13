Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 191,348 MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246,273 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

