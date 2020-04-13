Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,255 KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 555,875 shares in the last quarter.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

