Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $41.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

