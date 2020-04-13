Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,928 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.