Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,808,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on SVC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

