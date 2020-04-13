Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

XEC stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

